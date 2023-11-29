EUROPE POWER-German spot rises on sharp fall in wind supply

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German spot power prices rose on Wednesday, as wind power supply is seen falling on Thursday.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 rose 19.3% to 162 euros ($178.07) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0808 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 15.3% to 160 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to fall by 10.7 gigawatts (GW) to 3.9 GW on Thursday, while French supply is expected to rise 1.3 GW to 3.6 GW, LSEG data showed.

An increase in residual load is expected day-on-day on Thursday in Germany due to muted wind output, while the thermal stack is slightly improved, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 74% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Luc Remont, the CEO of EDF, said the company plansto build at least one large reactor a year in the 2030s, on the same day it announced partnerships with firms from other countries.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to dip 150 megawatts (MW) to 64.2 GW while French consumption is expected shed 2.3 GW to 63.2 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 was untraded after reaching lows last seen in late February 2022 at 104 euros/MWh on Tuesday.

Similarly, the French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after reaching an early February 2022 low at 109.25 euros/MWh on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.9% to 72.30 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Varun H K)

