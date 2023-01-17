EUROPE POWER-German spot prices rise as wind supply falls

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European prompt power price movement varied across markets on Tuesday, with wind power output expected to fall by half in Germany.

Residual load will be lifted by all fundamentals, in particular due to the highly reduced wind supply day-on-day, Refinitiv analysts said in an online note.

Germany is expected to be a net importer in the afternoon, they added.

German Wednesday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 had gained 12% to 154 euros ($166.57) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0940 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 1.2% to 167.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to fall sharply by 12.3 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 12 GW while French output is projected to rise by 1.3 GW to 5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability fell 2 percentage points to 73% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is projected to add 450 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 63.8 GW while consumption in France is expected to rise by 3.3 GW to 68 GW.

The cold weather period starting Wednesday is not expected to be worse than previously recorded this winter but is set to last longer, with France seen reaching a consumption peak around 75 GW on Friday, Refinitiv analyst Nathalie Gerl told Reuters.

"Without the ongoing demand destruction, the increase in demand would have been significantly higher and could have easily surpassed 85 GW," Gerl added.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 3.7% to 147.50 euros/MWh.

While fall in forward prices has been sharp, it is unlikely that the German front-year will dip below 100 euros/MWh in 2023, Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

As the gas futures market remains tightly coupled with power futures, the reduction needed in gas prices to push power below 100 euros is overly optimistic, and many other supply fundamentals would need to change quickly, Ronningen added.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 160.50 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.1% to 77.48 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.