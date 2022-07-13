EUROPE POWER-German spot prices rise as wind power forecast to ease

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - The German spot power price rose on Wednesday as wind power supply in the country is expected to decline, while the equivalent French price dropped on a much reduced demand forecast for the Bastille day holiday.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday rose 4.2% to 351 euros ($352.23) a megawatt-hour (MWh), as of 0840 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 shed 12.2% to 395 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall 940 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 10.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, while that in France is expected to rise 1.2 GW to 2.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power supply from solar panels is expected to rise 1.3 GW in Germany to 11.5 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability fell 2.1 percentage points to a much-reduced 47.2% of total capacity as a 1.3 GW reactor went offline. POWER/FR

France should be able to get through the coming winter without any major problems, EDF EDF.PA executive Marc Benayoun told the French Senate.

The French government will announce details of its plans to take full controll of power group EDF by July 19, the finance ministry said.

Consumption in Germany was seen falling 1.1 GW to 57 GW on Thursday, while demand in France was expected to plunge 6.1 GW to 43.8 GW during the national holiday.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 gained 2.3% to 368 euros/MWh, just under the contract high of 370.50 euros.

The French 2023 baseload contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing Tuesday just short of the contract high at 462.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 0.8% to 86.37 euros a tonne.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point remained steady on Wednesday, while flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain shut due to maintenance.

($1 = 0.9965 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Kim Coghill)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.