EUROPE POWER-German spot prices firm on easing wind, year-ahead tracks gas slide

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German spot power prices rose on Tuesday as wind generation was set to ease, while the year-ahead contract tracked a slide in the gas market.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery stood at 154.50 euros ($173.97) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1020 GMT, up 6.9% compared with Monday's closing price.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 was up 2.9% at 214.00 euros.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to drop by 2.9 GW to 6.1 GW, according to the data.

Also in France, an outage at the Dampierre 1 nuclear reactor was extended by one day to Feb. 2.

That kept French nuclear availability on Tuesday stable compared with Monday at 81.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is seen almost unchanged on Wednesday at 65.4 GW while consumption in France is projected to drop by 4.4 GW to 66.2 GW as average temperatures rise, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 shed 5.1% to 134.25 euros/MWh.

British and Dutch gas prices fell on Tuesday on higher flows from Russia, strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and with forecasts for warmer weather expected to curb demand. NG/GB

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 0.5% to 89.67 euros a tonne.

French year-ahead power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing on Monday at 153.15 euros.

($1 = 0.8881 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Louise Heavens)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

