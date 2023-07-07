EUROPE POWER-German spot prices firm as wind supply seen staying low

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - German power prices for Monday were up slightly from Friday levels as wind supply was expected to stay relatively low while solar output was seen easing after climbing this week.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Monday delivery was at 108.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0952 GMT, up 1.4% compared with the Friday price.

German spot prices rose steeply this week as wind supply plunged. EL/DE

Wind power production on Monday was projected up 3.6 gigawatts (GW) from Friday at 7 GW, though it would still be 18.4 GW lower than a week earlier, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar output was forecast to ease 2 GW from Friday to 12.4 GW while consumption was seen little changed at 53.5 GW.

Crude oil prices were also firm on Friday as investors assessed resilient U.S. fuel demand and prospects for further interest rate hikes ahead of closely watch U.S. jobs figures on Friday. O/R

In France, the power contract for Monday delivery TRFRBD1 was untraded. The dayahead price for Friday delivery settled on Thursday at 97.50 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability, currently at about 63% of capacity, could be boosted by the restart of the 900 MW Dampierre 2 reactor, now scheduled for Friday, data compiled by Reuters showed.

That could be followed by a planned outage for the 1,300 MW Belleville 1 reactor on Saturday and the restart of the 1,300 MW Penly 1 reactor, now set for Sunday, the data showed. POWER/FR

French power demand was projected to reach 45 GW on Monday, up 1 GW from Friday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Along the price curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was 1.7% up at 143.45 euros/MWh while the equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged up 0.4% to 86.32 euros per metric ton.

