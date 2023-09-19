EUROPE POWER-German spot price up on dip in wind power supply

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European spot power prices diverged on Tuesday, with wind supply expected to fall back in Germany and rise in France.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was up 10.3% at 53.50 euros ($57.16) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0855 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 18.1% to 42 euros/MWh.

"Wind power output decreases by a wide margin, after (Tuesday's) surge, while solar power supply keeps increasing," LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said about conditions for Wednesday, adding that a sharp fall in residual load is expected in France.

High pressure systems are expected to bring summer conditions in autumn to Europe next week, signalling high temperatures, strong solar production, low wind speed and low precipitation, Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan wrote on twitter.

A German labour union said a strike on Sept. 20 over workers' pay will affect operations at brown coal miner and power generator LEAG for eight hours.

This follows a first strike on Sept. 1 and comes ahead of next talks with employers on Friday.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 133.25 euros/MWh on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up 0.1% to 80.91 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by David Evans)

