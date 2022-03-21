EUROPE POWER-German spot price up as wind power output seen lower

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - German spot power prices rose on Monday as wind generation was forecast to fall while demand was seen up but prices in France eased with wind supply expected to edge up though nuclear availability fell.

German wind power output is forecast to decrease on Tuesday, with several hours going below 1 GW, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that demand is seen rising while an additional 600 megawatts (MW) of coal capacity is expected to be added to the stack.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for Tuesday delivery rose to 238 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1010 GMT, up 24% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 edged down 1% to 245 euros/MWh.

German wind power output is expected to fall by 7.2 gigawatts (GW) to 3.8 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are expected to decline further on Wednesday and Thursday to under 2 GW before rising to around 5 GW on Friday.

Wind supply in France is seen edging up 250 MW day on day to 4.5 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability fell five percentage points to 57% of installed capacity as three reactors went offline over the weekend for scheduled maintenance. POWER/FR

French utility Engie ENGIE.PA said it will work with Belgium to study extending nuclear power in the country until 2035.

Power demand in Germany is seen up 1.9 GW on Tuesday at 59.3 GW, while consumption in France is projected to add 1 GW to 56.6 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 gained 2.2% to 159.50 euros/MWh, rising with fuels. NG/EUO/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 163.50 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 0.7% to 78.23 euros a tonne.

Germany and Qatar are negotiating a long-term energy partnership, government officials from both sides said on Sunday, as Europe's biggest economy seeks to become less dependent on Russia.

Gazprom GAZP.MM did not book extra gas export capacity at auctions for gas in April via the Sudzha and Sokhranovka crossing points into Ukraine, data from the Regional Booking Platform shows.

Adding a ban to Russian gas and oil imports to the European Union remained an option for Paris, France's finance minister said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.