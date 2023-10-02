EUROPE POWER-German spot price tumbles with country set for windy holiday

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German spot electricity contracts for Tuesday plunged with wind power supply forecast to rise sharply and demand set to drop due to a public holiday.

The German Tuesday baseload power contract was trading at 28.00 euros ($29.49) per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 1225 GMT, down 76.1% from the price paid for Monday. TRDEBD3

The equivalent French contract was down 13.8% compared with the Monday level at 56.00 euros/MWh, with windier conditions also set to boost supply from renewables. TRFRBD3

German wind power output is forecast to jump by 24.9 gigawatts (GW) from Monday to 31.8 GW on Tuesday, while supply in France is expected to rise by 5.8 GW to 8.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

That would far outweigh an expected 1.9 GW fall in German solar supply to 6.4 GW, the data showed.

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to fall 4.1 GW from Monday to 48.3 GW on Tuesday, when the country will observe the Unity Day holiday.

In France, demand is projected to increase by 1.5 GW to 44.1 GW, the LSEG data also showed.

French nuclear availability has declined since Friday by 4 percentage points to about 66% of available capacity due to two planned reactor outages. POWER/FR

However, nuclear output may edge back up with the possible restart of the Nogent 2 reactor on Monday.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was down 1.8% at 118.85 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 1% to 80.87 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9496 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

