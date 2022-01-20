EUROPE POWER-German spot price rises as wind supply falls

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed on Thursday as day-to-day wind power supply in Germany was forecast to fall.

However, German wind supply is expected to remain "strong and above normal" on Friday, Refinitiv analysts said.

Baseload delivery for Friday in Germany TRDEBD1 gained 41.2% to 161 euros ($182.70) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0948 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 edged down 2.7% to 220 euros.

German wind power output is expected to fall by 10.7 gigawatts (GW) to 24.9 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind supply is seen around 16 GW on Monday and Tuesday and then rising throughout the week.

Wind supply in France is seen dipping 660 megawatts (MW) to 4.4 GW, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France was unchanged at 81.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

The outage at the 900 MW Gravelines 4 reactor was extended to Jan. 20 from Jan. 19.

Daily power demand in Germany is set to shed 150 MW to 64.6 GW on Friday, while demand in France is likely to add 2.3 GW to 75.9 GW.

The average temperature in Germany is forecast to dip 0.9 degrees Celsius to 1.1C, while that in France is forecast to drop 2C to 2.2C, the data showed.

Along the curve forward prices fell, tracking lower carbon permits and fuels. {NG/GB]O/R

"The gas market decrease is one of the main drivers and the expectation is also that the gas market will ease a bit going forward," an analyst said.

German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 fell 1.9% to 115.50 euros/MWh.

French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 124.70 euros on Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 dropped 1.4% to 80.92 euros per tonne.

Prompt electricity trading volume on Europe's EPEX SPOT exchange hit a record high in 2021 as the geographical area it serves expanded.

($1 = 0.8812 euros)

