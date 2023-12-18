EUROPE POWER-German spot price gains on rising demand

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The German spot power price for Tuesday rose on an expected increase in demand throughout the region while wind power supply was also seen up.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 76 euros ($82.97) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1007 GMT, up 8.6% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dipped 3.6% to 79.50 euros per MWh.

German power consumption was forecast to increase by 3.3 gigawatts (GW) to 62.3 GW on Tuesday while demand in France was projected to rise by 510 megawatts (MW) to 56 GW, LSEG data showed.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to add 950 MW to 28 GW on Tuesday while French output is expected to rise by 5.5 GW to 8.2 GW, LSEG data showed.

LSEG analysis showed that German wind power output is expected to rise to 36 GW on Wednesday and 43 GW on Thursday.

The residual load is forecast higher in Germany on Tuesday on higher demand but the overall day on day profile is similar, said LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson.

French nuclear power availability rose five percentage points to 80% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The river Rhine in south Germany has been reopened to shipping after being closed last week because of a rise in water levels owing to heavy rain and melting snow, German authorities said.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 shed 0.9% to 87.25 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid price of 87 euros.

The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest October and November in records dating back to the 1880s, pushing the gas market into a large surplus and triggering a slump in prices.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

