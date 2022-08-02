EUROPE POWER-German spot price falls on lower wind supply

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts split on Tuesday, with rising average temperatures seen lifting demand for cooling in both France and Germany, but wind supply also expected to rise in Germany.

The residual load in the evening peak is expected to rise on Wednesday in both Germany and France on a temperature-driven demand increase, Refinitiv analysts said.

French nuclear supply rose above 28 gigawatts (GW) for the first time since July 15, and is expected to remain above this level on Wednesday, they added.

The first retired hard coal power plant from Germany's capacity reserve, Mehrum, which has a 690 megawatt (MW) capacity, started operations on Monday, the energy regulator confirmed.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to add 1.4 GW to 6.2 GW on Wednesday, while that in France is seen shedding 470 MW to 700 MW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 2.2% to 405 euros ($414.52) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0843 GMT. The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 5.7% to 520 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability rose 1.4 percentage points to 45.7% of available capacity, while the restart of the 900 MW Belleville 1 reactor was delayed by one day to Aug. 2. POWER/FR

Demand was forecast to rise by 380 MW to 56.3 GW in Germany on Wednesday and by 1.4 GW to 47.7 GW in France.

Average temperatures in Germany are seen rising 3.4 degrees Celsius to 24.8C, while those in France are expected to add 2C to 27.7C, the data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 reached a contract high of 400 euros/MWh, up nearly 4%.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 similarly reached a contract high of 520 euros/MWh, up 2.4%.

The other traded German forward curve baseload contracts climbed in early trading. 0#TRDEB:

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 0.2% to 80.45 euros a tonne.

German utility Rheinergie said prices to some customers would more than double from Oct. 1.

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa's SGREN.MC chief executive said the company has far more capacity across its organisation than it needs.

($1 = 0.9770 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey)

