EUROPE POWER-German spot price falls on increased wind power supply

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The German spot price fell on Monday, as wind power supply in the country is expected to rise, although solar power is forecast to fall.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 117.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0932 GMT, down 5.6% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 111.25 euros per MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to rise 7.5 gigawatts (GW) to 15.1 GW on Tuesday, while French output is expected to drop by 1.2 GW to 4.5 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is projected to drop 2.2 GW to 2.6 GW on Tuesday.

"(Tuesday's) residual load is expected to drop in Germany, on the back of surging wind power supply," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said, adding that increasing consumption and decreasing solar power supply will moderate the decline.

LSEG analysis showed that German wind power output is expected to fall back on Wednesday to near 10 GW before ramping up to 13 and 16 GW respectively on Thursday and Friday.

French nuclear power availability fell by two percentage points to 68% of total capacity. POWER/FR

German power consumption was forecast to increase by 1.4 GW to 59.7 GW on Tuesday while demand in France was projected to rise by 1.4 GW to 46.6 GW, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 fell 3.4% to 127.25 euros/MWh. The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing Friday at 142.50 euros.

