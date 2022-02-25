EUROPE POWER-German spot price doubles as wind supply tumbles

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The German wholesale power price for Monday doubled on a forecast for wind power to halve in the country and lower renewable output across the region.

A strong drop in wind is seen throughout the region over the weekend, Refinitiv analysts said.

"With rising residual loads comes upside risk from rising gas prices. We forecast a strong rise in prices week on week for Saturday, Sunday and Monday," they added.

The German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 doubled from the price paid for Friday to 235 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1044 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 did not trade with a bid price of 257 euros.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will possibly lead to a course correction in the Germany energy transition, analysts at Enervis said, adding that continued operation of nuclear power plants and a slower phaseout of coal are conceivable.

"Our forecasts show that, with long-term high gas and CO2 prices at the current level, we will see electricity prices remaining high," Enervis analyst Mirko Schlossarczyk said.

"Compared to a reference in which a gas price decline to 25 euros/MWh by 2030 was assumed, the annual base on the wholesale electricity market has doubled to around 140 to 160 euros/ MWh," he added.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to more than halve to 15.6 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, falling 18.6 GW, while in France it is expected to fall by 3.5 GW to 2.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Demand in France is seen rising by 1.3 GW to 65 GW on Monday, while in Germany it is expected to fall by 4.6 GW to 57.7 GW, the data showed.

Forward prices fell across the board in early trading on Friday, from highs reached on Thursday. 0#TRFRB:0#TRDEB:

The slide in energy prices in trading yesterday was probably attributable to the fact that Western sanctions so far have left energy shipments unscathed, analysts at Commerzbank said.

If Russia cuts back its energy shipments, prices will likely start rising sharply, they added, referring to gas and crude oil.

If U.S. sanctions on Iran were to be lifted, Iran would be able to very quickly reintroduce 1.5-2 million barrels of crude oil per day to the market, the Commerzbank analysts said.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 11.3% at 159.60 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 dropped 11.9% to 185 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, rose 1.2% to 88.06 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)

