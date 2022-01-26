EUROPE POWER-German spot plummets as wind soars

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices were mixed on Wednesday as wind supply is expected to more than double in Germany and low temperatures are set to drive demand in France.

Baseload delivery for Thursday in Germany TRDEBD1 was down 47.6% to 119 euros ($134.18) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1057 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 gained 1.4% to 273.50 euros.

German wind power output is expected to more than double to 38.7 gigawatts (GW), up from the 18.8 GW forecast for Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysts showed that average wind supply in the country is expected to drop to around 30 GW on Friday and stay around that level early next week.

Wind supply in France is seen up 3.8 GW to 4.7 GW, the data showed.

Striking workers reduced France's nuclear and hydro power generation by about 4.2% of total power production early on Tuesday.

France is expected to be a net power importer throughout the day, data from grid operator RTE showed.

Daily power demand in France is seen rising 340 megawatts (MW) to 76.7 GW on Thursday, while demand in Germany is likely to fall by 1.3 GW to 63.5 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

The average temperature in France is forecast to dip 0.1 degrees Celsius to 2.7C, while that in Germany is forecast to add 1.7C to 3.7C, the data showed.

German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 rose to its highest since Jan. 7 at 134.15 euros/MWh, up 2.3%, tracking rising carbon permits and oil prices.

French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 142 euros on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 2.3% to 89.42 euros per tonne, after reaching its highest since Dec. 9 at 89.68 euros earlier.

Europe's gas inventories are likely to be sufficient to avoid a disruption to gas supplies and power generation before the end of winter, provided there is no sustained interruption of pipeline gas imports from Russia.

($1 = 0.8868 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

