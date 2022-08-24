EUROPE POWER-German spot off on more wind, French up on nuclear tightness

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed on Wednesday as those in France rose on news of necessary nuclear output curbs while those in Germany fell on expectations of more wind power supply.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 was 5.2% down at 0930 GMT, trading at 589 euros ($586.17) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 1.6% to 640 euros/MWh.

The French Saint Laurent 2 reactor will need to save an equivalent of 15 weeks of fuel through imposed outages until its next refuelling outage, power group EDF EDF.PA said. The plant is currently expected back on the grid on Dec. 1.

EDF added the Blayais 4 reactor will need to save an equivalent of three weeks of fuel through imposed outages or reductions until its next refuelling outage.

Overall French nuclear generation availability remained at 42% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

German wind power supply will likely rise to 7.5 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, gaining 2.1 GW, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, which also showed small gains in French wind and solar output in both markets.

On the demand side, usage in France was due to go up by 900 MW day-on-day to 45.7 GW and remain stable in Germany at 56.3 GW.

Power curve prices were mostly down after rallies earlier this week that produced many new contract records.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 stood 0.5% down at 613 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 775 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1.8% to 90.90 euros a tonne.

Russia's Gazprom said its export flows of gas through Ukraine to Europe remained stable.

The economic impact on Germany of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has brought among other fallouts billions of euros of hikes to gas bills, will last years, an influential economist told Reuters.

Water levels on the Rhine river have risen after recent rain but are expected to fall again with mostly dry weather forecast in coming days. Shallow water means delays to raw materials transport, including coal for power stations.

($1 = 1.0048 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Forrest Crellin, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

