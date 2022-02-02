EUROPE POWER-German spot lifted by falling wind supply

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices were mixed on Wednesday, with German prices up sharply on an expected plunge in wind supply.

Wind power output is seen declining throughout the region, Refinitiv analysts said, adding solar power output was also set to drop, while consumption should increase slightly.

Baseload delivery for Thursday in Germany TRDEBD1 was up 31.6% to 203 euros ($228.42) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0958 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload TRFRBD1 fell 1.2% to 211.50 euros.

German wind power output is expected to fall by over 40% to 19.5 gigawatts (GW), down 13.5 GW from the forecast for Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysts showed average wind supply in the country is expected to return to over 30 GW on Friday and stay around that level early next week.

Wind supply in France is seen down 2.5 GW to 3.6 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability remained unchanged on Wednesday at 81.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Daily power demand in France is seen rising 1.5 GW to 67.7 GW on Thursday, while demand in Germany is likely increase 260 megawatts (MW) to 65.6 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

The German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 rose to 137.60 euros/MWh, up 5%, tracking rising carbon permits and fuel prices. NG/GBO/R

French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 141 euros on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 3.4% to 92.59 euros per tonne, after reaching a contract high at 93.39 euros earlier.

Natural gas supplies from Poland to Germany via the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline were suspended again on Wednesday morning after a tentative resumption.

The European Commission is set to propose rules on Wednesday to allow some gas and nuclear power plants to be labelled as green investments.

($1 = 0.8865 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.