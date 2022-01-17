EUROPE POWER-German spot jumps on plummeting wind supply

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The German spot price jumped on Monday as wind supply was predicted to fall sharply on Tuesday.

Broker Marex said in a short-term comment that power supply would be lower than expected this week.

Wind supply is significantly reduced day on day and residual load is seen up throughout the region, Refinitiv analyst said, adding that residual load is down compared to last week.

The German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 stood at 232 euros ($265.01) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0956 GMT, 58.6% above the price paid last Friday for Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 cost 242 euros, ticking down 1.2%.

German wind power is expected to fall sharply by 22.1 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 10.6 GW Tuesday, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed the average daily level is expected to over double from Tuesday levels on Wednesday, and reach a high for the week at 38 GW Thursday before sliding back to 22 GW Friday.

Nuclear availability in France was flat at 81.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Daily power demand in Germany is set to rise by 1.7 gigawatts (GW) to 64.4 GW on Tuesday, while consumption in France is expected to rise by 1.9 GW to 76.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 fell 1.7% to 112.55 euros/MWh, after reaching a low since Dec. 6 of 109.50 euros earlier.

French year-ahead power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 131 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 shed 1.5% at 80.86 euros per tonne.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline continued to send gas eastward from Germany to Poland for a 28th successive day on Monday.

Swiss utility Axpo said in a monthly market report that global coal and gas inventory rebuilds would be a slow endeavour in 2022 given that supply would most likely only match demand growth.

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Louise Heavens)

