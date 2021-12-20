EUROPE POWER-German spot jumps as wind and nuclear supply fall

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for Tuesday were mixed on Monday as wind power supply is expected to fall throughout the region, French nuclear availability has dropped, and demand is forecast to rise.

The German day-ahead baseload contract TRDEBD1 gained 12.9% from Monday delivery to 410 euros ($461.66) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1014 GMT, after reaching a contract high of 415 euros earlier.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dipped 2.2% to 440 euros/MWh, after reaching a contract high of 460 euros earlier.

The weather scene in Europe has been dominated by a blocking high-pressure, which could persist through the beginning of the week, therefore wind and precipitation is expected to be well below average, broker Marex said in a research note.

Power from German wind turbines is expected to drop 3.7 gigawatts (GW) to 2.6 GW day on day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed wind power supply is forecast to rise on Wednesday to nearly 5 GW and continue to increase throughout the week, reaching around 22 GW Friday.

French nuclear availability fell 2.4 percentage points to 70.5% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

A strike at the Bugey 4 reactor took a further 700 megwatts (MW) offline Monday, power group EDF EDF.PA said.

The 1.3 GW Saint Alban 1 reactor may need to be shut down for seven days before Dec. 22 due to a technical problem under investigation, EDF said.

German power consumption is expected to rise 1.7 GW to 58.3 GW on Tuesday, while consumption in France is seen edging down 100 MW to 70.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The benchmark German baseload power for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 gained 0.8% at 244.50 euros/MWh, just under the contract high of 245.50 euros.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at a contract high of 293 euros Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, gained 1.5% at 75.08 euros a tonne.

Gazprom will not sell gas on its electronic platform this week.

($1 = 0.8881 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jane Merriman)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.