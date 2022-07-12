EUROPE POWER-German spot falls on rising wind supply

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - German spot power prices fell on Tuesday with wind supply expected to rise sharply, while equivalent prices in France moved in the opposite direction with wind output seen dropping and nuclear availability remaining low.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Wednesday fell 11.4% to 328 euros ($328.23) a megawatt-hour (MWh) by 0815 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 6% to 460 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to rise 7 gigawatts (GW) to 11 GW on Wednesday, while in France is expected to shed 720 megawatts (MW) to 1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in Germany was seen falling by 540 MW to 58.1 GW on Wednesday, while demand in France was expected to rise 480 MW to 49.9 GW.

Low water levels are preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine river in Germany with surcharges added to the usual freight rates, traders said.

High temperatures on the Garonne river are likely to affect the 2.6 GW Golfech nuclear plant on July 14, nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA said.

France could enter the fourth quarter with meagre hydropower output and reserves, and nuclear shutdowns due to low and warm river levels, as Europe is about to face a summer heatwave, ICIS analyst Will Peck said.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 49.3% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Switzerland's biggest nuclear plant at Leibstadt was due to come back online on Tuesday afternoon after a one-month outage, EEX data showed.POWER/CH

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 gained 0.8% to 359 euros/MWh.

The French 2023 baseload contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 455 euros/MWh on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 dipped 0.1% to 84.32 euros a tonne.

Germany's carbinet is set to approve on Wednesday a provision to reactivate coal-fired power plants in order to spare gas burning to reserve more of that fuel for industry and households.

($1 = 0.9993 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

