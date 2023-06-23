EUROPE POWER-German spot falls on rising solar supply

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - The German wholesale power spot contract for Monday delivery fell as solar supply is expected to rise, making up for a drop in wind output, while demand is also seen down.

The German Monday baseload power price TRDEBD3 was 86 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 0834 GMT, down 18.9% from the price paid for Friday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was untraded, with a bid-ask range between 79.50 to 90 euros/MWh.

European wholesale power is likely to stay at, or above, historically high levels of 100 euros/MWh before falling considerably from 2026, when wind and solar capacities begin to dominate the supply mix, outpacing demand, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Thursday.

In the authors' view, the trend would dilute the current influence of costly gas on electricity.

German wind power output is forecast to drop 1.3 gigawatts (GW) to 13.9 GW on Monday, while supply in France is expected to add 1.6 GW to 3.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

However, solar power supply in Germany is projected to rise 4.1 GW to 12.8 GW.

Refinitiv analysis showed that wind supply in Germany was expected to stay around 14 GW next Tuesday, before falling to around 8 GW Wednesday and 6 GW Thursday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged, at 62% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Water levels on the Rhine river in Germany rose again after heavy rain, but remained too shallow in some central areas for fully loaded cargo vessels to sail, traders said.

On the demand side, power consumption in Germany is forecast to tick down 320 megawatts (MW) from Friday to 54 GW on Monday, while French power consumption is projected to dip 940 MW to 42 GW, the data showed.

