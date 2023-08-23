EUROPE POWER-German spot edges up as wind supply dips

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The German prompt power price rose on Wednesday as wind supply in the country was seen dropping and demand was expected to rise.

"The changes in the residual load of Germany indicate a bullish signal for (Thursday)," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that the increase in residual load throughout the region supports the signal.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 added 2.6% to 138.50 euros ($149.91) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0826 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was flat at 135.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to dip 540 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 2.6 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. In France, meanwhile, wind power supply is projected to tick up 470 MW to 2.3 GW.

Solar power supply in Germany is also expected to fall by 1.1 GW to 10.8 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

French nuclear availability rose three percentage points to 59% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Production restrictions are expected at the Saint Alban nuclear plant on the Rhone river in eastern France on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 due to high temperature warnings reducing the supply of cooling water, operator EDF said in an online note.

Consumption in Germany is expected to add 840 MW to 54.7 GW on Thursday while power demand in France is projected to rise 1.3 GW to 48.7 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 dipped 0.6% to 144 euros/MWh while the equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 had a bid price of 163.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 dipped 0.1% to 87.15 euros per metric tonne.

($1 = 0.9239 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

