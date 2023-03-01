EUROPE POWER-German spot edges higher as wind falters

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices edged up on Wednesday as wind supply is expected to dip in France and Germany, while demand rises.

A modest decline in renewable generation in Germany and an increase in residual load in France leads to a forecast day-on-day spot price increase, Refinitiv analysts said.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 rose 1.8% to 143.50 euros ($152.78) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0915 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 ticked up 0.2% to 159 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to dip 410 megawatts (MW) on the day-ahead to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to fall 2.7 GW to 3.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

China supplied around 87% of German solar photovoltaic installations in 2022, German national statistics office Destatis said, showing high dependence on hardware for the energy transition from the country.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 67% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The next national strike in France is expected on March 7. Previous strikes have affected the country's power supply.

Power demand in Germany is projected to rise by 280 MW day-on-day to 59.9 GW and France will likely see demand add 690 MW from 68.3 GW in that period.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 2% to 147 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with an ask price of 166 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were down 0.6% at 99.24 euros a tonne.

Carbon prices are expected to stay around 89 to 100 euros per tonne for the rest of the first quarter, leaning to the higher end of the range, analysts at Energy Aspects said in a research note.

Commitment of traders data suggested that speculative money is returning quickly to the market, meaning there is a downside risk if investors turn bearish and take profits, they added.

($1 = 0.9392 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Barbara Lewis)

