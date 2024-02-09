EUROPE POWER-German spot edges down as wind supply, demand fall

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The German spot price for Monday was mostly flat on Friday as both demand and wind power were seen falling on Monday.

The German baseload contract for Monday dipped to 70 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1001 GMT, shedding 0.4% from the price paid for Friday.

Residual load will be below Friday's level on Monday while more thermal availability is expected in Germany, France and the Netherlands, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said.

German wind power output is forecast to fall 4.7 gigawatts (GW) from Friday to 19.6 GW on Monday, while wind power in France is seen down 5.7 GW to 6.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

LSEG analysis showed German wind supply is expected to remain around the same level on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping Thursday to around 14 GW.

French nuclear availability was flat at 83% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in January rose 16.3% year on year to 35.8 terawatt hours (TWh), up 5 TWh from the year before, the utility said in an online post.

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to drop 4.3 GW to 57.1 GW on Monday, while French demand is seen down 1.5 GW to 53.1 GW.

German 2025 baseload TRDEBYZ5 fell 1.6% to 75.50 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ5 was untraded with a bid-ask range of 74 to 75.30 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 1.8% to 59.71 euros a metric tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

