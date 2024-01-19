EUROPE POWER-German spot down on more wind, higher temperatures

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The German spot power price for Monday fell on Friday as wind power output in the country was expected to jump, and demand was set to tumble in both France and Germany on higher temperature forecasts.

The German baseload contract for Monday TRDEBD3 traded at 38 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1122 GMT, down 52.8% from the closing price for the current day, LSEG data showed.

The equivalent French power contract TRFRBD3 was untraded.

Wind supply is expected to continue to rise through the weekend and reach high levels on Monday, in addition to a forecast for a major increase in temperature which should lead to lower demand, LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson said.

German wind power output is forecast to jump 18.4 gigawatts (GW) from Friday to 45.5 GW on Monday, while wind power in France is seen climbing 12 GW to 14.6 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability fell one percentage point to 87% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Trade unions representing workers at French state-owned power group EDF called for a strike on January 30, demanding a bigger pay increase than one currently on offer from EDF management.

French oil major TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA CEO Patrick Pouyanne reiterated on Friday that his company is looking to sign long-term contracts over 15 to 20 years with power group EDF to help finance new nuclear projects.

Power consumption in France is forecast to plummet 13.4 GW to 60.8 GW on Monday, while German demand is seen down 1.7 GW to 61.9 GW.

Average temperatures are expected to rise sharply in both countries, up 8.5 degrees Celsius to 8.9C in France and up 9.4C to 7C in Germany.

German 2025 baseload TRDEBYZ5 rose 1.4% to 82 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ5 edged up 0.1% to 76.90 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1.1% to 63.70 euros a metric tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jane Merriman)

