EUROPE POWER-German spot dips on prospect of higher renewables

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - The German wholesale power contract for Monday delivery slipped lower on Friday, sapped by the prospect of higher wind and solar power supply.

German baseload power TRDEBD3 for Monday edged down to 75 euros ($82.56) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1011 GMT, 2.9% lower than the price paid for Friday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was untraded.

German wind power output is forecast to edge up 630 megawatts (MW) to 8.9 gigawatts (GW) on Monday while supply in France is expected to dip 1 GW to 4.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

On the demand side, power consumption in France is forecast to tick up 390 megawatts (MW) from Friday to 40.4 GW on Monday while German power consumption is projected to rise 3.3 GW to 55.4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

France's ASN nuclear safety regulator said it authorised operator EDF to use the current nuclear vessel closure head at the long-delayed Flamanville EPR nuclear reactor until the first shutdown for refueling, when it will be replaced.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was down 1.5% at 138.50 euros/MWh while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 187.50 and 195 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.6% to 90.42 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.