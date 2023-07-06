EUROPE POWER-German spot consolidates after surge; French prices ease

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - German day-ahead power prices were little changed on Thursday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as forecasts showed wind power supply would drop further.

French spot prices fell, reflecting a more favourable supply outlook, including possible nuclear restarts and increased wind power.

German day-ahead delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 0.2% at 107.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0906 GMT, after jumping 56.3% on Wednesday.

German wind power production is forecast to fall by 6.2 gigawatts (GW) to 3.4 GW on Friday after an even steeper decline in the past 24 hours, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

That would outweigh a slight drop expected in consumption and a 1.3 GW rise in solar power output to 14.5 GW, the data showed.

Crude oil prices also steadied on Thursday after rising sharply on Wednesday. O/R

In France, the spot power contract for Friday delivery TRFRBD1 was down 6.3% at 97.50 euros/MWh.

French wind power supply is projected to rise by 1.7 GW to 2.6 GW while French consumption is expected to be stable, Refinitiv data shows.

French nuclear availability, currently at about 63% of capacity, could be boosted by the scheduled restart of the 900 MW Dampierre 2 reactor on Thursday and the 1,300 MW Penly 1 reactor on Friday, data compiled by Reuters shows. POWER/FR

Along the price curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was 0.4% up at 142 euros/MWh while the equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged up 0.6% to 86.33 euros per metric ton.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.