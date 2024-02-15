EUROPE POWER-German spot buckles under wind load; French price firms

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices showed mixed trend patterns on Thursday, with Germany's falling on expected higher wind power supply and France prices edging higher after losses this week because of falling demand.

"The outlook for tomorrow is decisively bearish, with a combination of consumption dropping, while intermittent renewable output (is) rising in Germany," said LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero.

German baseload for the day ahead TRDEBD1 lost 14.7% to 61 euros ($65.46) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0855 GMT.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 gained 0.9% to 59 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability edged up by one percentage point to 79% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Average temperatures in France are expected to fall by 1 degree Celsius to 11.7 degrees on Friday but that comes after a five degree rise since Tuesday.

German temperatures will be broadly steady, but both countries are forecast to experience a cooler period next week.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 lost 0.2% to 72 euros/MWh.

The French 2025 baseload contract TRFRBYZ5 was untraded, having closed at 71.8 euros on Wednesday.

European carbon emissions allowances CFI2Zc1 were up 0.3% at 56.78 euros a metric ton.

Sources said that French utility EDF's negotiations with industrial customers for long-term contracts have been slowed by falling power prices, threatening the debt-laden company's long-term finances and ability to keep its nuclear plants running.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman )

