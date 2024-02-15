News & Insights

EUROPE POWER-German spot buckles under wind load; French price firms

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

February 15, 2024 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices showed mixed trend patterns on Thursday, with Germany's falling on expected higher wind power supply and France prices edging higher after losses this week because of falling demand.

"The outlook for tomorrow is decisively bearish, with a combination of consumption dropping, while intermittent renewable output (is) rising in Germany," said LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero.

German baseload for the day ahead TRDEBD1 lost 14.7% to 61 euros ($65.46) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0855 GMT.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 gained 0.9% to 59 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability edged up by one percentage point to 79% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Average temperatures in France are expected to fall by 1 degree Celsius to 11.7 degrees on Friday but that comes after a five degree rise since Tuesday.

German temperatures will be broadly steady, but both countries are forecast to experience a cooler period next week.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 lost 0.2% to 72 euros/MWh.

The French 2025 baseload contract TRFRBYZ5 was untraded, having closed at 71.8 euros on Wednesday.

European carbon emissions allowances CFI2Zc1 were up 0.3% at 56.78 euros a metric ton.

Sources said that French utility EDF's negotiations with industrial customers for long-term contracts have been slowed by falling power prices, threatening the debt-laden company's long-term finances and ability to keep its nuclear plants running.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman )

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.