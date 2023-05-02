EUROPE POWER-German prompt up on less wind, more demand

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Wholesale German spot power on Tuesday rose on lower day-to-day wind output projections and increasing demand as temperatures remained below seasonal norms and an increase in solar output only partly compensated for the lower wind volume.

German day-ahead baseload power traded at 107 euros ($117.19) a megawatt (MWh) TRDEBD1 at 0930 GMT, 53% up from the settlement of Tuesday delivery on April 28, the last working day before a three-day break including the May 1 public holiday.

French Wednesday baseload TRFRBD1, at 97 euros, was 3.2% below Tuesday delivery, reflecting more local wind and solar output, but at a huge premium over Germany.

German wind power production is forecast at 6.5 gigawatts (GW) Wednesday, down by 9.8 GW day-on-day and German solar supply is expected at 13.5 GW, up by 4.1 GW.

French nuclear reactor online availability was at 65% of total installed capacity, down from 67% recorded on Monday and on April 28.POWER/FR

Switzerland's nuclear sector, which correlates with supply in the wider region, will see its biggest reactor at Leibstadt close for maintenance throughout May. POWER/CH

Consumption in Germany is expected to go up by 1.8 GW to stand at 56.2 GW on Wednesday, and that in France will gain 1 GW at 46.5 GW.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 shed 0.8% at 147.3 euros while the equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 did not change hands, having previously settled at 197.63 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 2.2% at 87.74 euros a tonne.

Germany's energy regulator has asked for 44% less reserve power capacity to avoid supply shortfalls in the coming winter than it did last year, as more coal capacity was already reactivated in last year's gas supply crisis.

Renewable energy accounted for 50.3% of Germany's power consumption in the first three months of the year.

($1 = 0.9131 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Robert Birsel)

