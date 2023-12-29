EUROPE POWER-German prompt prices rise on lower wind output

Dec 29 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts for the coming days are expected to rise due to a drop in wind generation but lower consumption should help to compensate for the fall.

The German baseload power contract for Monday TRDEBD3 was up by 18.00 euros to 13.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0928 GMT, but the French equivalent contract was untraded.

"Wind is coming down over the next few days," said Naser Hashemi, power analyst at LSEG.

"Compared to Friday, German wind (output) drops by 11.4 gigawatt hour per hour (GWh/h) on Monday. However, it is mainly compensated by 9.2 GWh/h drop in consumption and slightly higher solar production," he added.

Power consumption in Germany on Monday is expected to fall to 40.4 GW from 49.6 GW on Friday, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability remained at around 74% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Weather forecasts showed that mild temperatures and wet conditions are expected to continue until the end of next week across continental Europe.

From the weekend of Jan. 6, temperatures are forecast to decline to below normal levels but a significant cold snap is not expected, said LSEG metereologist Marcin Gorski.

Further out on the curve, the German January baseload contract TRDEBMF4 edged up by 0.90 euro to 90.15 euros/MWh, while the French equivalent TRFRBMF4 inched up by 0.65 euro to 86.40 euros/MWh.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney in London)

