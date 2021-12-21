EUROPE POWER-German power prices hit record above 300 euros on supply worries

Updates afternoon prices

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Europe's wholesale power benchmark jumped above 300 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) for the first time on Tuesday to a new record, driven by concerns about winter gas availability for power stations amid low renewable and nuclear output.

German baseload power for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 traded 20.1% higher at 305 euros ($343.46) at 1510 GMT while the equivalent French 2022 TRFR0BYZ2 contract gained 25.6% to hit a new high of 399.5 euros.

German quarterly contracts through to first quarter 2023 were at, or near, records and so were annual German contracts up to 2026 and French quarters 1, 2, 3 and 4 and its 2023 contract.

Gas prices set highs as Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline started shipping gas in reverse mode eastward to Poland, stoking supply fears.NG/GB

Prices of power, gas, carbon and coal interact with each other, although each market can also respond differently to local capacity availabilities, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, and oil.O/REL/NOR

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, stood 2.1% higher at 81.7 euros a tonne.

"We expect a steady stream of headlines that could continue to whet investors' appetite for EUA risk," UniCredit said in a research note. "However, that so much future price scarcity is now priced in suggests less proprietory money."

As for electricity, France will have to juggle a number of delays to nuclear maintenance shutdowns in the short term, announced last week.

This tightens supply across the region where it is a net exporter although the government has said it will manage the situation.

French nuclear availability currently stands at 70% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

In the spot power market, German day-ahead baseload TRDEBD1 remained at its morning level of 428 euros, a new high, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 0.9% lower at 452 euros.

Regarding supply, renewable output overall was modest but on the rise for next week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Key wind producer Germany will see a near trebling of generation levels on the day-ahead to stand at 5.2 GW on Wednesday.

On the demand side, German power consumption was expected to edge up 200 MW to 58.5 GW on Wednesday, while France was seen rising 3.1 GW to 73.8 GW but the holiday season will cut levels sharply next week.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Devika Syamnath, David Evans and Alexander Smith)

