EUROPE POWER-German power curve tracks gas costs higher

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Some European forward curve power prices climbed to contract highs on Wednesday, while all traded contracts rose across the board, tracking rising gas prices. NG/EU

"Despite the current gas supply crisis in Europe, gas ended up as the largest overall power supply source in Europe in July, which shows how few alternatives European countries have for power supply," Rystad energy analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

It was the first time in two years that nuclear was not the largest overall source of power supply in Europe for a whole month, Ronningen added.

Rain has also been scarce in Germany, slowing freight shipping.

Sweden topped France as Europe's largest net exporter for the first half of 2022 due to the historically low availability of the French nuclear fleet, energy analysts EnAppSys said.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 was up 3.8% at 423.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1430 GMT, just below a contract high of 425 euros earlier.

The baseload German November 2022, fourth quarter 2023, first quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 contracts also recorded new highs. 0#TRDEB:

The French front-year contract TRFRBYZ3 reached a contract high of 577 euros/MWh, up 2.7%.

The French first quarter 2023 TRFRBQH3 contract similarly reached a contract high at 968 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 shed 0.3% to 85.67 euros a tonne.

On the spot side, prices rose as residual load is seen being higher on Thursday throughout the region.

The German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 rose 3.4% to 353 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 4.9% to 355.50 euros/MWh.

Consumption in Germany is expected to rise 1.4 gigawatts (GW) to 56.5 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is set to shed 110 megawatts (MW) to 44.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall 660 MW day-on-day to 4.5 GW on Thursday, However, power from German solar panels is seen up nearly 1 GW at 12.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

