EUROPE POWER-German Monday spot price up on lower wind supply

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The German spot contracts for Monday rose on expectations for a near halving in the country's wind power supply, while French nuclear availability rose and demand is seen down throughout the region.

The German Monday baseload power contract traded at 111.75 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1031 GMT, up 6.4% from the price paid for Friday. TRDEBD3

The equivalent French contract was untraded. TRFRBD3

Wind power is expected down week-on-week throughout the region this weekend and into Monday, while solar sees an uptick Saturday and falls otherwise, LSEG analyst Sebastian Sund said.

German wind power output is forecast to fall 6 gigawatts (GW) to 7 GW on Monday, while supply in France is expected to decrease by 2.6 GW to 2.9 GW, LSEG data showed.

German solar supply is expected to rise by 960 megawatts (MW) to 9.9 GW on Monday, the data showed.

LSEG analysis showed German wind power supply would jump on Tuesday to around 30 GW, before falling through the week to 20 and 18 GW on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

French nuclear availability rose five percentage points to 70% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Production restrictions are expected at the Saint Alban nuclear plant in eastern France from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 due to a low flow rate on the Rhone river limiting available cooling water, operator EDF said in an online note.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 0.8% to 82.02 euros a tonne.

