EUROPE POWER-German Monday spot price falls on expected windy weather

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The German spot power price for Monday fell on Friday as wind output in the country was expected to more than triple.

The German baseload contract for Monday TRDEBD3 contract traded at 84 euros ($92.05) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1001 GMT, up 19.2% from the closing price for the current day, LSEG data showed.

The equivalent French power contract TRFRBD3 was untraded.

The outlook for the weekend is on the bearish side, mainly driven by a surge in wind power supplies, and relatively stable consumption in Germany, which is expected to be sustained until Monday, LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said.

German wind power output is forecast to jump 23.3 gigawatts (GW) from Friday to 33.6 GW on Monday, while wind power in France is seen dropping 2.7 GW to 2.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability fell one percentage point to 85% of available capacity.POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to dip 910 MW to 62.2 GW on Monday while French demand is seen down 2.7 GW to 73.9 GW.

Average temperatures are seen rising in both countries, up 1.5 degrees Celsius to 0.5C in Germany and up 1.7C to 3.4C in France.

German 2025 baseload TRDEBYZ5 rose 0.7% to 88 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ5 had not yet traded.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 0.3% to 68.12 euros a metric tonne.

The Dutch government will provide 20-25 billion euros to grid operator TenneT to ensure it can continue investing in the energy transition while the sale of its German arm is delayed, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

