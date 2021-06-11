EUROPE POWER-German Monday price rises on French demand, German nuclear outage

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - German electricity for Monday increased in Friday wholesale market trading as demand in France was forecast to rise while a big German nuclear reactor started disconnecting from the grid for a maintenance outage.

The trends overrode an anticipated rise in renewable power generation.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for Monday delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 was at 76 euros ($92.52) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was indicated in a range of 73 and 76 euros after Friday delivery closed at 75 euros.

Germany's south-western Neckarwestheim 2 reactor will be shut until July 10 during its scheduled closure, EEX data showed.POWER/DE

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 68.9% of capacity. POWER/FR

Wind power supply was due to rise in Germany to 5.4 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from 4.4 GW Friday, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power was seen edging up to 1.8 GW from 1.7 GW, while solar generation in both countries was also seen rising in the same period.

Power demand was mixed, with France's likely going up to 46.1 GW Monday from the 45.3 GW expected for Friday while Germany's consumption was seen nudging down to 55.5 GW from 56.9 GW.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 gained 1.8% to 66.8 euros/MWh, tracking firm coal, carbon and oil.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after its previous close at $68.2 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances were 0.1% up at 53.82 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 1% up at $84.7 a tonne.

Germany fed 138.2 Terawatt hours of power into its grids in first quarter 2021, 2.6% less than a year earlier, official Destatis figures showed. Some 51.4% came from renewable sources.

European Union energy ministers met in Luxembourg to debate prolonging EU support for cross-border natural gas projects.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

