EUROPE POWER-German Monday price down as wind rises

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The German wholesale power price for Monday fell on a rising wind supply forecast in the country, while consumption is expected to fall in France and Germany.

"On Monday, the wind power output stays strong in Germany and the Netherlands but goes back to a closer-to-normal level in France and Belgium," Refinitiv analysts said.

The German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 was at 117.75 euros ($134.99) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1130 GMT, down 19.6% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 did not trade with a bid-ask range between 185 euros and 225 euros.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to add 7.8 GW on Monday to 38.7 GW, while that in France is expected to shed 840 megawatts (MW) to 6.6 GW, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 82.5% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

French nuclear availability is expected to remain low through February, but risk is low on forecasts for mild weather.

Consumption in Germany is expected to fall 1.2 GW to 62.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Demand in France is seen falling by 1.5 GW to 64.3 GW on Monday, the data showed.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 was up 2% at 141.75 euros/MWh, rising with fuels and carbon permit prices. O/RNG/GB

The equivalent French contract for 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 146.50 euros Thursday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, rose 1% to 95.75 euros a tonne, after reaching its highest at 96.45 euros earlier.

Putin unveiled a new Russian gas deal with China at a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday.

Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued at a slow pace on Friday morning.

($1 = 0.8723 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.