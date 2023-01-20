EUROPE POWER-German Monday price bid higher in calm, cold weather

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European spot power for delivery on Monday did not change hands in wholesale market trading late Friday morning but Germany's price was bid higher amid low wind and icy temperatures.

The bullish weather pattern arrived this week and curbs wind, the main renewable power source.

"Wind power output is expected to sink to very low levels in Germany as well as in its surrounding countries, leading to a tight supply situation," said Refinitiv analysts about Monday, noting lower German consumption and more French thermal capacity on the bearish side.

German baseload TRDEBD3 for Monday was bid at 190 euros ($205.87) at 1030 GMT a megawatt hour (MWh), 3.4% up on the Friday delivery price.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD3 was untraded after Friday delivery had settled at 185.5 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to amount to 5.1 gigawatts on Monday and not to exceed 16 GW on any working next week, while Friday's level of 5.6 GW was already low, Eikon data showed.

Germany's installed capacity is now 66 GW.

French nuclear availability was steady at 72% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Nationwide one-day strikes against pension reforms curbed French power output on Thursday and more strike action is on the cards.

On the demand side, consumption in Germany was forecast at 62 GW on Monday, 400 MW down from Friday, while in France, Monday output should stand at 73.5 GW, up 500 MW.

On the curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 rose 3.1% to 182 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was up 2.1% at 194 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged 0.3% up to 84.18 euros a tonne.

Germany has been hit hardest by the de-facto end of Russian gas supplies to Western Europe. While it is too early to give the all-clear, the warm winter up to now and brimming gas caverns have provided a breather.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.