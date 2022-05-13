EUROPE POWER-German Monday power rises on expected wind drop

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German power for delivery next Monday rose in Friday trading on the European wholesale market on expectations of a sharp fall in wind power volumes, while power forwards retreated from new records set in the previous session.

Germany's Monday baseload power price was at 207.5 euros ($215.30) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1015, GMT, up 22.8% from the price paid for Friday. TRDEBD3

French Monday power was untraded TRFRBD3. Friday delivery had closed at 210 euros.

German wind power volumes were predicted to fall to 10.1 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from 17 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability remained at 51.4% of total installed capacity. POWER/FR

Demand was seen falling slightly with the weather turning summery. Usage in Germany on Monday was pegged at 56.1 GW, down 200 MW from Friday, and put at 44.5 GW in France on Monday, 600 MW below Friday levels.

Power curve prices eased from records in the Thursday session, which had reflected gas supply uncertainty after Russia imposed sanctions on a former German gas unit of state company Gazprom.

The German government said it would organise substitutes for shortfalls.

Wingas, a German Gazprom unit overseen by the German regulator and falling under the sanctions, said overnight it was taking supplies from elsewhere.

German year-ahead baseload was 0.4% lower at 229 euros (MWh) TRDEBYZ3, below the 233.5 euros all-time high hit in the previous session, with German 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 and 2025 delivery TRDEBYZ5 also down from Thursday records.

French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 311 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 1.6% to 89.68 euros a tonne.

Germany's parliament has approved a new version of a bill to secure energy supply, including possible expropriation of critical infrastructure and assets.

German utility EnBW nearly doubled its quarterly profit year-on-year thanks to a strong performance at its generation unit. It said it is working flat out to replace Russian gas and coal intakes.

($1 = 0.9638 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.