EUROPE POWER-German Monday delivery sees higher bids in listless spot market

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German Monday delivery power prices saw higher bids but no offers in quiet wholesale market dealings on Friday as traders weighed conflicting signals of weaker demand and lower supply.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for Monday was bid at 96.5 euros ($105.68) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, 3.5% above the price of Friday delivery. The same French contract TRFRBD1 was untraded after Friday delivery had settled at 114 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall by 1.2 gigawatts (GW) by Monday compared with the Friday level, arriving at 21.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German solar power output was predicted to stand at 8.3 GW on Monday, 3 GW down from Friday's.

French latest nuclear availability dropped one point to stand at 61% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption will fall next week, Eikon data also showed.

German usage should stand at 55 GW on Monday, down 1.2 GW from Friday's, while that in France will drop by 3 GW, reaching 46.6 GW.

Along the curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 added 0.4% to trade at 147.5 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 dropped by 2.2% to 209 eurosMWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.4% to 91.63 euros a tonne.

Strikes against pension reform in France have not derailed utility EDF's nuclear output targets of between 300 and 330 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2023, a spokesperson said.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said separately the country will likely end a natural gas price cap this year, but a similar cap on electricity will stay in place as power prices haven't yet "normalised."

Elsewhere, eight employees of a Danish power trading company will be held in custody amid investigations over suspicions of market manipulation, a court ruled.

EU coal supply grew by 8.3% to 476 million tonnes last year along with rising demand, a report from industry group Euracoal said.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

