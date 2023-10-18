EUROPE POWER-German, French spot trends differ but prices converge

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed on Wednesday, with Germany's falling and those in France gaining, but day-ahead levels moved closer to each other.

"Wind power supply is expected to surge, day-on-day, reaching above normal outputs and offsetting a significant decrease in solar power supply," said LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero in a note on the region.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was 12.8% down at 89 euros ($94.17) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0850 GMT, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 80.5 euros, up 16.3%.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast at a likely 24.7 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, up by 10.4 GW on the day, LSEG data showed.

The German year-ahead baseload contract TRDEBYZ4 was up 2.3% at 132.7 euros/MWh.

French 2024 baseload TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a previous settlement at 138.3 euros.

European Union countries' energy ministers struck a deal to reform power market subsidies on Tuesday, defusing a stand-off between France and Germany over the competitiveness of industrial sectors and how to treat existing French reactors.

Both countries won concessions while the basic design of the wholesale power market was not changed.

European gas grid group ENTSOG published its winter outlook saying the high level of stocks reduced the dependency on Russian supply, but storing additional gas volumes in Ukrainian repositories could offer flexibility.

Rystad Energy said in research that the northern hemisphere is widely expected to experience milder-than-normal temperatures, although perhaps with sporadic cold snaps.

($1 = 0.9451 euros)

