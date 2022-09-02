EUROPE POWER-German forwards continues to fall, spot untraded

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The German front-year power contract fell for the fourth day in a row on Friday after reaching a high above 1,000 euros Monday as the European Commission considers how to contend with energy prices at historic highs.

Among options being discussed are gas price caps, which Refinitiv analysts said could make EU carbon allowances (EUA)more of a factor in power generation costs.

Coal becoming a marginal price setter would alse drive up the EUA price because it is a more polluting resource, they added, saying also that the increased importance of EUAs could prompt calls for a cap on carbon permit prices.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 6.6% to 508 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) by 1034 GMT, tracking falling gas costs. NG/EU

The only contracts trading higher on Frdiay were German power for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the third quarter of 2023, both rebounding slightly. 0#TRDEB:

French baseload 2023 TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after falling to 630 euros/MWh Thursday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 2.4% to 78.80 euros a tonne.

European spot power contracts for Monday were untraded in wholesale markets, with demand forecast to drop throughout the region, while French nuclear availability fell.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 carried a bid-ask range between 390 and 430 euros/MWh.

The French Monday holiday price TRFRBD3 carried a bid-ask range between 370 and 385 euros/MWh.

Demand in Germany is forecast to fall by 220 megawatts (MW) to 54.3 gigawatts (GW) on Monday while in France it is expected to drop by 380 MW to 44.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to fall by 400 MW to 10.3 GW on Monday, while in France it is expected to gain 810 MW to 2.1 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability fell by one percentage point to 42% of total capacity as the Cruas 4 went offline in an unplanned outage. POWER/FR

Supply from the German HKW coal plant is affected by coal delays until further notice while logistics chain issues could hamper output from the Luenen plant over Sept. 3-4. POWER/DE

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.