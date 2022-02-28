EUROPE POWER-German forward power prices rise on Russian sanctions

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The German forward curve power contracts jumped with fuels following the sanctions over the weekend by European countries on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. NG/EUO/R

"The sanctions and the exodus of Western oil companies are likely in the medium to long term to result in lower Russian oil and gas production," analysts at Commerzbank said in a research note.

This will make investments in maintaining production and developing new sources significantly more difficult, they added.

German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 gained 2.4% to 149.50 euros ($167.28) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT.

Front quarter contracts and March baseload rose in Germany on Monday. 0#TRDEB:

The equivalent French baseload power for 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 fell 5.7% to 174 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, dropped 7.2% to 81.77 euros a tonne.

The European Commission will ask member states on Monday to activate an emergency synchronisation procedure for the bloc's power grid to that of Ukraine, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, while Exxon faces pressure for its dealing with the company.

A natural gas pipeline linking Poland and Lithuania will open ahead of schedule, Germany's E.ON EONGn.DE rejected demands to shut down Nord Stream 1, and eastward deliveries resumed on the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Europe has few alternatives to replace Russian supplies short term as LNG regasification terminals are already being used at close to capacity and domestic production is maxed out, Rystad Energy said in a research note.

The electric system has the potential to add around 152 terawatt hours (TWh) of additional supply in 2022, with 63 TWh of potential from coal plants if they are used to their maximum, even though installed capacity is expected to drop, they added.

Normalized wind speeds could add up to 22 TWh of new supply, while new solar supply has the potential to add 11 TWh and liquids and bioenergy plants could add 77 TWh, nuclear and hydro have a limited upside in generation, Rystand Energy said.

In the spot market, power prices rose on Monday with wind supply expected to drop throughout the region.

Wind supply forecast in central-western Europe is expected to remain below normal on Tuesday, Refinitiv analysts said.

Next day baseload delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 was at 248.50 euros, up 10.4% from Monday.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 10.8% to 277 euros.

German wind power is expected to fall 4.4 gigawatts (GW) to 10.3 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Nuclear availability in France fell 2.1 percentage points to 71.9% of installed capacity on Monday as the Golfech 1 reactor went offline for its 10-year planned maintenance. POWER/FR

Daily power demand in Germany was expected to rise 5.1 GW to 62.6 GW on Tuesday, while consumption in France is projected to increase by 450 megawatts (MW) to 65.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

