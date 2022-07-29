EUROPE POWER-German forward curve prices fall with gas and carbon

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Most German forward curve baseload power contracts fell on Friday with gas and carbon permit prices. #TRDEB:NG/EU

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 1.8% to 361 euros ($368.91) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 1115 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with an ask price at 499 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 0.9% to 78.28 euros a tonne.

Putting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation was not an option as this would only play into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the German economy minister said.

Russia's Sakhalin Energy Investment Co has asked its liquefied natural gas (LNG) customers to pay for supplies via a Moscow unit of a European bank, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

European spot power contracts for Monday were untraded in the wholesale markets, but consumption is seen lower week on week and wind supply is seen falling in Germany at the start of the week.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 416 to 449 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD3 was similarly untraded with an ask price of 530 euros.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to fall 2.5 gigawatts (GW) to 3.9 GW on Monday, while in France it is expected to tick up 30 megawatts (MW) to 1.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Daily average wind supply is expected to rise steadily throughout next week to around 11 GW on Friday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

French nuclear availability rose 1.5 percentage points to 47.2% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The restart of the 1.3 GW Nogent 1 reactor was moved up a week to Aug. 17.

Demand in Germany is forecast to fall 1.2 GW to 55.2 GW on Monday while in France it is expected to add 720 MW to 45.3 GW, the data showed.

Consumption is seen lower week-on-week in Germany and France by 1.5 and 1.3 GW respectively, Refinitiv analysis showed.

($1 = 0.9786 euros)

