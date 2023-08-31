EUROPE POWER-German day-ahead rises sharply, France's dips

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - European prompt power markets were mixed on Thursday with Germany's day-ahead prices rising mainly on lower renewable supply and France's easing on more nuclear availability and lower demand.

"Increasing gas prices and dropping renewable outputs in Germany give a bullish outlook for tomorrow's price," Refinitiv analysts said in a note on the European region.

"In addition, the Netherlands show a consistent increase for their residual load, only partially compensated by a contraction of France's," it said.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was 7.3% up at 0805 GMT at 112 euros ($121.96) per megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 0.5% lower at 102 euros/MWh.

German wind power production was forecast to nearly halve to 6.6 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, compared with the 12.2 GW expected on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar output was to decline in Germany also, with France due to see modest increases in both wind and solar.

French nuclear availability gained two percentage points to stand at 62% of total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, German usage was forecast at 52.7 GW on Friday, down 700 MW, and that in France was seen at 42.5 GW, down 500 MW.

Along the forwards curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 0.6% to 136.5 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded, having closed at 150.8 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.3% to 86.5 euros per metric ton.

A German labour union said that a strike over pay will affect operations at brown coal miner and power generator LEAG for six hours on Friday, Sept. 1. The company commands 8 GW of brown coal-to-power capacity.

A German court on Wednesday threw out the rates of return for power and gas set in 2021 by the grid regulator, saying companies were right to complain they were too low.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kim Coghill)

