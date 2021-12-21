EUROPE POWER-German day-ahead, Cal '22 hit record highs

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - German day-ahead power and the key curve contract hit record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by rising demand and winter supply concerns in the related fuels and carbon markets. TRDEBYZ2TRDEBYZ3O/RNG/GB

The German day-ahead baseload TRDEBD1 gained 3.1% to 428 euros ($483.34) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1015 GMT, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 0.7% lower at 452, a level that was 8 euros below Monday's contract high.

Refinitiv analysts spoke of relatively high consumption throughout the region while assigning gas a price-setting role for electricity generation.

Supply-wise, renewable output overall was on the rise in Germany and France, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Key wind producer Germany will see a near trebling of generation levels on the day-ahead to stand at 5.2 GW on Wednesday, and expects 15-20 GW daily next.

French nuclear availability fell a further 0.6 percentage points to 69.9% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

On the demand side, German power consumption was expected to edge up 200 MW to 58.5 GW on Wednesday, while France was seen rising 3.1 GW to 73.8 GW.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 set a new contract high of 270 euros, up 6.3%.

French 2022 TRFR0BYZ2 did not trade after closing at a contract high of 318 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, gained 2.5% to 82.1 euros a tonne.

Gas prices set new highs as Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline started shipping gas in reverse mode eastward to Poland, stoking supply fears after westwards flows had started dropping since the weekend.

Gazprom on Monday had booked extra gas transit capacity of exports via the Slovakia-Ukraine border for January.

On nuclear supply, the French environment minister has asked EDF to boost the availability of reactors and encourage flexibility of demand from its customers while stating there will not be a risk of blackouts in winter.

Elsewhere, the European Commission plans to finish its long-awaited rules on whether to label gas and nuclear energy as climate-friendly investments next year, it said on Monday.

German energy industry group BDEW issued power production figures for 2021.

($1 = 0.8855 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Devika Syamnath)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.