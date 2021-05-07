EUROPE POWER-German curve turns positive on policy news, carbon

Recasts to describe curve moves, updates all prices

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German power forwards turned positive in Friday afternoon trading on the European wholesale market as carbon prices gained and policymakers spoke of accelerating climate resolve.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was 0.1% up at 62.3 euros ($75.63) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1425 GMT, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 remained 1% down at 62.3 euros, albeit from a contract high on Thursday.

Annual contracts in both countries rallied with carbon this week and are at their highest levels since 2008 and 2018 respectively.

The German cabinet may agree tighter sector targets for emissions next week and perhaps bring closer an exit date for ending coal generation that is currently set at 2038. This follows a court ruling last month that challenged a 2019 climate law as not going far enough.

The head of the European Commission said the German ruling was a chance for Europe to gain an edge in low-carbon technologies.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances were up 0.6% at 50.23 euros a tonne, having breached the 50 euro-mark this week after the EU set new targets to slash emissions faster.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 0.6% down at $77.7 a tonne, but only 50 cents below a recent two-year high.

Spot power for Monday delivery fell on forecasts for higher wind power supply and lower demand.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 traded at 60.4 euros/MWh, down 11.5% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was at 59.8 euros, down 15.5%.

Wind power supply is expected to rise by 4.6 gigawatts (GW) from the Friday level to 18 GW in Germany on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German power usage was forecast to fall by 1.4 GW from Friday to 58.1 GW on Monday, while French consumption was expected to drop 2.9 GW to 47.7 GW.

($1 = 0.8238 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert. Editing by Mark Potter)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

