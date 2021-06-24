EUROPE POWER-German curve benchmark at record, spot down on lower demand

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Thursday were weighed down by weaker demand and more French nuclear supply while forward curve contracts rallied, led by firmer carbon and fuels.O/RNG/GB

German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 shed 7.44% at 90.3 euros ($107.70) megawatt hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT, after the day-ahead position this week reached 13-year highs on low renewables output and peaking air conditioning demand.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 lost 3.5% to 85 euros/MWh, after reaching 89.25 euros, having hit three-year highs earlier this week.

Refinitiv Eikon analysis showed that wind power generation remains muted, which continues to underpin the spot price range.

German wind power supply is languishing at just over 2.1 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day, Eikon data showed.

French nuclear supply gained 2.9 percentage points to stand at 73.9% of installed capacity on Thursday.POWER/FR

Demand-wise, usage in Germany is expected to fall by 1.7 GW to 57.2 GW on Friday, and that in France by 600 MW to 45.2 GW in the same period.

Along the forwards curve, the German benchmark, Cal '22 baseload, was 1% up at 69.9 euros TRDEBYZ2 after earlier reaching a contract high of 70.2 euros.

The rolling annual German contract on the EEX bourse was just under the highs seen in mid-May but is back in the price environment seen in Oct. 2008. F1BYc1

The equivalent French contract for 2021 delivery TRFRBYZ2 did not trade after reaching a contract high of 70.65 euros at the previous close.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 0.7% to 55.06 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was broadly unchanged at $84.7 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8384 euros)

