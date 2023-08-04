EUROPE POWER-German contract for Monday tumbles on soaring wind forecast

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The German spot power price for Monday fell sharply in Friday trading as wind power supply is expected to more than treble on Monday while demand was seen falling.

The higher wind generation throughout the region, except in France, brings down the level of residual load on Monday, Refinitiv analysts said.

The German Monday baseload power price was at 29.50 euros ($79.89) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0921 GMT, down 68.3% from the price paid for Friday. The equivalent French price was untraded. TRDEBD3TRFRBD3

A total of 57.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) was traded in July, up 13.5% on the year from 50 TWh in July 2022, Europe's EPEX SPOT exchange said in a statement.

Some 27 gigawatts (GW) were traded on the monthly auction for Guarantees of Origin, which allows buyers and sellers to specify sources of electricity, such as from wind or hydro, EPEX SPOT added.

German wind power output is forecast to triple compared to Friday's volume, up 27.3 GW to 36.4 GW on Monday, while supply in France is expected to fall 2.2 GW to 2.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that wind supply in Germany is expected to fall steadily throughout the week, down to 25 GW on Tuesday and 17 GW on Wednesday, then down to around 7 GW on Thursday and Friday.

French nuclear availability shed two percentage points to 55% of available capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, power consumption in Germany is forecast to fall 1.4 GW from Friday to 49.9 GW on Monday, while that in France was seen down 2.2 GW to 36.9 GW, the data showed.

The German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 2.9% at 132.25 euros/MWh while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was down 1% at 156.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up 0.1% to 84.88 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

