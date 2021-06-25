EUROPE POWER-German Cal '22 hits contract high, spot for Monday falls

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - Europe's wholesale power benchmark hit a record high before paring gains by midday on Friday on surging coal, gas and emissions markets while spot prices for Monday fell on lower demand and more wind supply.

The German baseload contract for delivery next year, Cal '22, was up 0.6% at 70.20 euros ($83.83) TRDEBYZ2 a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0955 GMT after hitting a contract high of 70.45 euros.

The rolling annual German contract on the EEX bourse is at 13-year highs. F1BYc1

The French contract for 2021 delivery TRFRBYZ2 did not trade after previously closing at 71.4 euros, just 20 cents shy of an all-time record.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 1% to 55.63 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 0.7% up at $86 a tonne, a 3-1/2 year high.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 was 3% down from Friday delivery at 87.5 euros/MWh.

Day-ahead power this week reached 13-year highs on low renewables output and peaking air conditioning demand.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 lost 1.2% to 84 euros/MWh, near recent three-year highs.

German wind power supply, while due to rise to 6 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from 3.1 GW Friday, is well below seasonal averages, Eikon data showed.

Demand-wise, usage in Germany is expected to ease by 500 MW by Monday compared with Friday to stand at 56.7 GW, when French consumption will likely come in at 45 GW, losing 200 MW.

BASF bought 49.5% of the yet-to-be-built Dutch offshore wind park HKZ form Vattenfall.

Investment firm NeXtWind has bought three onshore wind parks in northern Germany with a combined capacity of 70 MW, a first step in its plan to acquire a total 1 GW of maturing assets.

EnBW's CEO Frank Mastiaux will not renew his term after Sept 30, 2022.

($1 = 0.8374 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Evans)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.