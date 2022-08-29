EUROPE POWER-German benchmark power prices breach 1,000 euros/MWh level

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German benchmark power prices breached 1,000 euros per megawatt hour for the first time on Monday as Russian supply concerns kept gas prices sky-high and oil rose on the prospect of output cuts. O/R

Already underpinned by concerns that Russia would further curb gas flows to the region, technical and weather-related issues at French nuclear plants, and drought hitting coal deliveries, multiple European power curve contracts hit new peaks on Monday.

The benchmark German baseload contract for annual delivery in 2023 TRDEBYZ3 was trading up 3.6% at 1,015 euros ($1,010.23) per MWh by 0925 GMT, while the German 2024 and 2025 contracts also hit all-time highs TRDEBYZ4TRDEBYZ5.

In France, 2023 and 2024 futures positions hit fresh peaks at 1,200 euros and 500 euros respectively, up 3.1% TRFRBYZ4 and 6.7% TRFRBYZ3.

Fuels and carbon markets were generally subdued meanwhile as Britain, a major seat of trading, took a bank holiday. European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 lost 0.8% at 89.55 euros a tonne.

Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany, a drop in which had curbed coal transports to plants as well as reducing cooling water for nuclear plants and hydroelectricity volumes, have risen after weekend rain.

Spot power prices fell as French nuclear availability rose 2 percentage points from Friday to 43% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 fell to 635 euros, down 11.9% from what was paid for Monday, while the equivalent French day-ahead price TRFRBD1 was down 10.8% at 718 euros.

German utility Trianel on Sunday ran its coal-fired generation plant Luenen at 50% of capacity to preserve coal supplies due to low water levels, it said on the web page of bourse EEX.

Coal plant GKM also last week flagged possible supply problems from Sept. 1.

Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, the Economy Minister said at the weekend. Industry data put them at 82.2%.

Credit rating agency Scope said in a study seen by Reuters that Germany's public finances are solid enough to withstand a major energy shock.

Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) will propose further measures to help citizens cope with rising energy prices, a document seen by Reuters showed.

($1 = 1.0047 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey)

