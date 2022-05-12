EUROPE POWER-German annual contracts post highs on Russian gas move

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - European power curve prices for coming years set contract highs on Thursday as Russia imposed sanctions on a former German gas unit of state company Gazprom GAZP.MM while the German government said it would organise substitutes for shortfalls.

Concern about gas supply directly relates to electricity because Germany last used gas generation for 15% of its power supply and an abrupt stop in deliveries, though not yet on the cards, would trigger a recession with negative effects on energy usage.

German utility RWE RWEG.DE said it expects the Berlin government to clarify soon whether payments for Russian gas can be made under a new scheme proposed by Moscow.

German year-ahead baseload stood 4.1% higher at 231 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) TRDEBYZ3 at 1020 GMT, one euro below an earlier intraday contract record.

Germany 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 was up 2.1% at 191 euros ($199.33), one euro below an earlier record, and 2025 TRDEBYZ5, at 175.8 euros, had gained 5.4% and posted a fresh high.

French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 301 euros. The French fourth-quarter 2022 position was at a record of 530 euros, up 4.7%. TRFRBQZ2

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 nudged down 0.6% to 88.33 euros a tonne.

Gazprom booked 28% less gas transit capacity via Ukraine's largest crossing point to Europe, with shipments continuing to fall two days after the country's second transit point was closed entirely.

Spot power prices increased on lower German wind supply and spillover from forwards which overruled the impact of weaker demand.

French Friday delivery was up 5% at 211 euros/MWh while Germany's day-ahead price was at 169 euros, up 2.6%. TRDEBD1

German wind power volumes were predicted to fall to 18 gigawatts (GW) on Friday from 20.3 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability was steady at 51.4% of total installed capacity. POWER/FR

German demand was seen falling by 1.5 GW day-on-day to 56.2 GW and that in France by 700 MW to 45.2 GW up to Friday.

($1 = 0.9582 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Krishna CHandra Eluri)

